'Zero-COVID' lockdowns cancel AP exams for students in China

Thousands of high school students in China learned Friday that COVID-19 restrictions will prevent them from taking Advanced Placement exams that many prepared for to improve their chances of attending college in the U.S. or Europe.
Many students are unable to sit for the in-person, pen-and-paper tests given once a year in May because of the government's “zero-COVID” lockdowns meant to curb the spread of the virus. The College Board, which administers the tests, previously offered an online option in response to pandemic school closures but said that was intended as a temporary solution.