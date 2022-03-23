Yuval Noah Harari working on middle grade book series

NEW YORK (AP) — The Israeli historian, philosopher and million-selling author Yuval Noah Harari has begun work on a planned four-volume middle grade series on a favorite subject: the history of humankind.

Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that the first volume of his “Unstoppable Us” series, subtitled “How Humans Took Over the World,” will come out worldwide Oct. 18. Bright Matters Books, an imprint of Random House Children's Books, will release it in the U.S. The books will feature illustrations by Ricard Zaplana Ruiz.