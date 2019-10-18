Youth detention worker says she's barred from wearing hijab

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman has filed federal and state discrimination complaints saying she's being barred from wearing a hijab at work.

News outlets report 35-year-old Madinah Brown held a news conference Thursday near the New Castle County Detention Center in Wilmington where she works.

Brown's complaint says she was forced to clock out early several times for wearing a hijab, a headscarf worn by some Muslim women. Brown is represented by lawyers from the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families declined to comment on Brown's complaint. But Cabinet Secretary Josette Manning says a person's job may require certain actions, such as physically restraining a youth, that makes some religious clothing unsafe. She says the department may make exceptions on a case-by-case basis.