Yellow Pages will be delivered to Wilton; opt-out an option

Yellow Pages directories will soon be arriving in Wilton.

WILTON — The 2021 Fairfield County Yellow Pages is expected to arrive at Wilton homes in February. Residents may choose whether or not they would like to receive the updated directory.

To opt out of future Yellow Pages deliveries, visit YellowPagesOptOut.com by Dec. 20. According to the town of Wilton, this is an official site provided by Yellow Pages at no cost to users, cities, and states.

Data submitted will never be used for marketing purposes and never be given to third parties, a press release from the town said.

Yellow Pages directories are 100-percent recyclable and residents are asked to recycle their outdated directories.

Questions may be directed to RealYPResolutions@thryv.com. Provide name, address and contact information and specific details regarding the nature of the question or concern.