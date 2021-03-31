Yellen says regulatory panel to look at 2020 market turmoil

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last year’s coronavirus-triggered market turmoil exposed vulnerable areas in the U.S. economy that need to be addressed by the nation's top-level financial supervisory group, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday.
Yellen told members of the Financial Stability Oversight Council that she wants the panel to examine what needs to be done to better protect the financial system from further turmoil. It should also study the impact of climate change on the stability of financial institutions, she said.