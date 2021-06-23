Yellen: Failure to raise debt limit would be 'catastrophic' MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 4:44 p.m.
1 of9 Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Greg Nash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Greg Nash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Greg Nash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP) Shawn Thew/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Greg Nash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Greg Nash/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a congressional panel Wednesday that failing to raise the federal debt ceiling would have “catastrophic consequences” that could bring on a financial crisis.
Testifying before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Yellen said in response to questions that it is important Congress not delay in dealing with the debt limit, which has been suspended for the past two years.
Written By
MARTIN CRUTSINGER