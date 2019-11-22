Yee joins Fairfield County Bank as mortgage loan officer

Stanley Yee of Wilton has been appointed a mortgage loan officer at Fairfield County Bank.

Fairfield County Bank has appointed Stanley Yee to mortgage loan officer. Lee brings more than 15 years of experience as a loan originator.

Yee will originate loans for his clients who are seeking to purchase or refinance their homes.

Yee is an affiliate member of the Stamford Board of Realtors and was a past member of the Business Networking International (BNI) group, where he held several leadership positions. He graduated with an Economics Degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and received his MBA from Ohio State University. He currently resides in Wilton with his wife and three kids.