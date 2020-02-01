Yavapai County supervisors plan vote on gun rights measure

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors plans to vote Wednesday on whether to join Mohave County in declaring itself a sanctuary county that stands in support of gun rights.

The Daily Courier reports that the Yavapai County board heard about four hours of pro and con testimony from dozens of people on the proposal in December and January.

The board's Mohave County counterpart approved a similar resolution on Nov. 4.

Under the Yavapai County measure, the supervisors would vow to defend state and federal constitutional rights, including the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

The measure also declares Yavapai County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County" and states that the supervisors won't spend public money or use other government resources to enforce laws that unconstitutionally infringe on gun rights.