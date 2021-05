ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Xcel Energy says customers in New Mexico now have the option to purchase electricity generated from a solar power plant near Clovis that came online just weeks ago.

A typical residential customer would pay about $10.80 a month more to participate in the utility’s solar program. That charge includes the cost of the energy delivered from the solar facility, the cost to integrate that energy into the grid and the cost to market and administer the program.