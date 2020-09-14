Wyoming wrestling treasurer who admits theft gets jail time

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A former treasurer of two youth wrestling clubs in Wyoming has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to repay money he stole from the organizations.

Steven Johnson, 45, pleaded guilty in June to theft. He agreed to repay $20,500 to the Camel Kids Wrestling Club and $29,500 to the Gillette Wrestling Club.

Campbell County District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke sentenced Johnson on Wednesday to two to four years in prison with time suspended in favor of the month in jail and three years of supervised probation, the Gillette News Record reported.

Johnson made several personal charges on club accounts, according to a police affidavit.

The clubs in Gillette were “incredibly vulnerable victims” that trusted Johnson “almost blindly” to handle their finances, Rumpke said.

Johnson apologized to the children and the families in the wrestling clubs and said he was working on becoming a better person.

“I have to live with my actions. I am a felon,” he said. “I deserve this. I was wrong.”

Most if not all of the $50,000 would be repaid in the next month, Johnson said.