Wyoming man convicted of threatening to kill president

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Wyoming man has been found guilty of threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

The U.S. attorney's office announced in a news release that the conviction against 27-year-old Timothy Cessor, of Cheyenne, was returned Wednesday after a three-day jury trial in Omaha, Nebraska.

The release said that Cessor broke into his father’s gun safe in February 2019, took a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition, and began driving from Wyoming toward Washington.

Upon reaching Nebraska, Cessor called his father and stated that he was going to “take care of Trump," the release said. After speaking with his father, Cessor turned around and returned to Cheyenne and received treatment at a medical facility, where he stated that he had begun driving to Washington to kill the president.

During the trip, Cessor also made a short cell phone video in which he declared that he “will not tolerate an incompetent white house.”

He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 23.