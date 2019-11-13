Wyoming lawmakers advance bill, could make 1% tax permanent

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — County officials in Wyoming have announced that a bill could allow counties to make their optional one-percent sales tax permanent.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday that the Joint Committee on Revenue advanced the bill Monday offering some financial certainty for local governments seeking reliable revenue streams.

County officials say counties can now vote for a permanent authorization of the tax, which eliminates the need to put the tax up for a vote every few years.

Officials say the legislation is also a compromise over who holds taxing authority and is a partial solution for communities seeking to separate from the state’s direct distribution funding model.

Officials say a previous version of the bill would have made the fifth penny permanent for all county governments statewide taking power away from voters.

