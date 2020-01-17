Wrong-way crash kills 1 in road tunnel serving Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fatal wrong-way crash in a road tunnel providing access to passenger terminals at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas caused major traffic delays Friday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A male driver was killed and impairment was suspected in the crash that occurred in northbound lanes of of the Airport Connector, the Highway Patrol said.

No additional details were released on circumstances of the crash.

The Highway Patrol advised drivers to avoid the area well into the morning commute.