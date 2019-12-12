Wreaths to be laid at Sharp Hill Cemetery

Participating in the 2018 Wreaths Across America ceremony at Sharp Hill Cemetery are Josh Cole, Pam Brown, Dylan Pojano, Julian Pojano, Mary Bendix and four unidentified individuals.

The Captain David Hawley Society Children of the American Revolution, Drum Hill Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Wilton Congregational Church will sponsor a Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony at the historic Sharp Hill Cemetery at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14. The cemetery is at the corner of Sharp Hill Road and Route 7.

The community is invited to the ceremony, which is just one of more than 1,600 locations across the country participating in the program that honors veterans and their families.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the wreath laying program may visit online https://bit.ly/34VL1NJ.