Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony being sponsored in Wilton

At 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, Captain David Hawley of the Children of the American Revolution, the Drum Hill Daughters of the American Revolution and the Wilton Congregational Church will sponsor a Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony at the historic Sharp Hill Cemetery, located at the corner of Sharp Hill Road, and Route 7 Wilton.
In many homes across the country, there is an empty seat for one who is currently serving or one who died serving for the U.S. military in a foreign war. There is no more meaningful time to express the appreciation than during the holiday season. Contributions are appreciated and can be made at https://bit.ly/WAA-Wilton but are not necessary.