Wrampe elected chairman of Wilton Republican Town Committee

Staff Reports
The Wilton Republican Town Committee, (WRTC,) has elected Peter Wrampe, (pictured,) as its new chairman, and Jake Lubel as its vice chairman with more information available.

The Wilton Republican Town Committee (WRTC) has elected Peter Wrampe as its new chairman and Jake Lubel as its vice chairman. The two top officers of the committee set the agenda for the group and moderate its monthly meetings.

Wrampe, who had served as the vice chairman of the committee since 2019, is a professor of Data Analytics at New York University (NYU) and is a former international business executive with Union Carbide, a chemicals company, and Praxair, the industrial gases company. He has lived in Wilton since 1979 with his wife, Kathleen, and their two children.

Wrampe was born in Germany and emigrated with his parents to the U.S., in 1958, citing that the educational opportunities in American were far greater than those in Europe at the time.

He earned multiple degrees in chemical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and an executive graduate degree from Pace University.

“My father told me never to spend what you haven’t yet earned,” Wrampe said. “And also to save 10 percent of every paycheck. That’s how I got to Wilton.”

Wrampe has been active in the Wilton community for many years. He previously served on the Wilton Energy and Utilities Commission, and has proudly taken part in every happening of the town’s annual Wilton Clean Up Day events. “I’ve never missed one,” Wrampe said of the day.

More of a newcomer to the town than Wrampe, Lubel discovered Wilton at the town's annual street fair several years ago. Lubel and his wife, Ashley, moved to Wilton in 2019 with their three young children. He is actively involved in the town having joined the committee in 2020, and the Wilton Economic Development Commission in 2021. Lubel has a graduate degree from Columbia Business School and works on an investment team for a large holding company.

Visit the About Us section of the committee’s new website: https://wiltongop.org/about/ for more information about Wrampe, Lubel and the other members of the committee.