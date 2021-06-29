Wrampe elected chairman of Wilton Republican Town Committee

Contributed photo

The Wilton Republican Town Committee (WRTC) has elected Peter Wrampe as its new chairman and Jake Lubel as its vice chairman. The two top officers of the committee set the agenda for the group and moderate its monthly meetings.

Wrampe, who had served as the vice chairman of the committee since 2019, is a professor of Data Analytics at New York University (NYU) and is a former international business executive with Union Carbide, a chemicals company, and Praxair, the industrial gases company. He has lived in Wilton since 1979 with his wife, Kathleen, and their two children.