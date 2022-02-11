World leaders at France summit mull ways to protect oceans Feb. 11, 2022 Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 7:11 a.m.
France's President Emmanuel Macron, center left, poses with heads of states for a family picture before the Hight Level Segment session of the One Ocean Summit, in Brest, Brittany, Friday Feb. 11, 2022. World leaders are trying to save the planet's oceans in talks on France's Atlantic coast, aimed at fighting overfishing and plastic pollution, and finding fairer ways to manage the seas.
PARIS (AP) — World leaders met on France’s Atlantic coast Friday to discuss protecting the planet’s oceans from threats such as overfishing and plastic pollution, and finding fairer ways to manage the seas.
The One Ocean Summit comes as European authorities are investigating a mass fish dump in the Bay of Biscay that environmental activists call an example of abuses by huge trawlers that disrupt undersea ecosystems.