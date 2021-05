BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An annual report using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows North Dakota’s rate of workplace deaths remains among the highest in the country.

The annual report released by the AFL-CIO shows that 37 North Dakota workers died in 2019 due to on-the-job injuries. The rate of 9.7 deaths per 100,000 workers was third-highest in the nation, behind Alaska and Wyoming, the Bismarck Tribune reported.