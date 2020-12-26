Workers left downtown Orlando. Will they ever come back?

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For one of Orlando’s barbecue kings, a lunch spot in a downtown tower next to City Hall was an easy sell: the smokey aromas lured crowds of hungry office workers every day from their cubicles to the 4 Rivers’ outpost on the south end of Orange Avenue.
When the pandemic hit in March, those office workers disappeared. And the restaurant is gone, too, just one in a string of casualties that signal the shift to working from home will leave a lasting, if not permanent, imprint on the downtown that Orlando has long tried to establish as a business and cultural hub.