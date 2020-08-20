While walking along River Road and through Schenck's Island Park, Nancy McTague-Stock came across a series of inspirational stones. "Love that kids are helping everyone look on the bright side!" she said. Wilton, Conn., Aug. 2020
While walking along River Road and through Schenck's Island Park, Nancy McTague-Stock came across a series of inspirational stones. "Love that kids are helping everyone look on the bright side!" she said. Wilton, Conn., Aug. 2020
