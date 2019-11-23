Worcester Red Sox to unveil new name and logo

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox is announcing its new name in conjunction with its move from Rhode Island to Massachusetts.

The new team name will be announced during a live television ceremony on Monday night.

The team, currently known as the Pawtucket Red Sox, or PawSox, will play one more season in Rhode Island before moving to a new $100 million, 10,000-seat ballpark in Worcester starting in the 2021 season.

The team has been referred to as the Worcester Red Sox.

Team president Charles Steinberg tells The Telegram & Gazette there have been more than 100 suggestions for a new name.

In addition to the name, the team will unveil a new logo and fan apparel at the ceremony airing on the New England Sports Network.