WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) — Officials in Woodstock are considering whether to allow retail marijuana operations when such sales become legal in Vermont next year.

The Woodstock Cannabis Review Committee is wrapping up an online survey of residents and business owners, asking if the town or village should allow such shops, how important revenue to Woodstock would be, and whether they want more information on public safety, tourism and “cannabis use and youth," the Valley News reported.