Woodock Nature Center photo contest

Community members may enter their springtime nature photos into Woodcock Nature Center's photography contest.

WILTON — Woodcock Nature Center is accepting entries through March 12 for its annual spring photography contest.

The winner will have their photo printed and displayed at the nature center.

Entries must be:

Of local nature or wildlife.

Related to the season of spring.

Taken by the submitter.

Photographers of all ages are welcome to participate and photos may be taken on any device: phone, camera, or trail cam. Entries are limited to one per person.

Woodcock staff will choose three favorites from all entries that will be placed on Facebook for the community to vote on.

Email photos (preferably a jpg), name of photographer and town they live in to Sam Nunes at snunes@woodcocknaturecenter.org. Place “Spring Photo Contest” in the subject line.

Entries must also include the location the photo was taken and identification of the subject — location, animal, plant, etc. — of the photo if known.

For more information, visit woodcocknaturecenter.org or call 203-762-7280.