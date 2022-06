In celebration of its numerous achievements over the last 50 years, Woodcock is hosting a 50th Birthday Bash on Saturday, July 9.

Woodcock fans of all ages are welcome at the summer event which will feature an opportunity to meet its many animals, make nature art, learn about nature-friendly birthdays, enjoy Woodcock’s one-of-a-kind nature playgroundvand even set out on an educational scavenger hunt.

There will be live music, festive décor, thanks to Daffodil Hill Growers, snacks and drinks for purchase and, of course, a birthday treat and party favors to enjoy at home thanks to sponsors Painted Cookie, Crystals & Cones and Fairfield County Bank.

Tickets for the Birthday Bash are on sale for $25 per person on the Woodcock website and are available in two time slots: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Leashed dogs are welcome. The event will be held rain or shine on the Woodcock preserve.