Woodcock Nature Center hike

Woodcock Nature Center and Outdoor Sports Center have teamed up to offer a morning Summer Hike Series on Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 9.

Participants 12 and up are invited to explore Woodcock’s trails, choosing from two different pace groups of either trail running or a leisurely hike at a moderate pace. Merrell will offer hikers a chance to test out its new line of running and hiking shoes (adult sizes only).

Guests will make a snack before the hike begins courtesy of Merrell’s free “make your own” trail mix bar. Merrell is also offering free swag at each hike and a swag bag raffle to one winner.

A long-time supporter of the nature center, Outdoor Sports Center’s new Summer Hike Series has been gathering outdoor enthusiasts at local trails all summer. The Woodcock event is the last experience for this summer.

Leashed dogs are welcome. This event is free but registration required at woodcocknaturecenter.org/events.