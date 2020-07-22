Woodcock Nature Center animals visit Nod Hill Brewery

They won’t be carded even though they’re [probably] not 21.

They are animal ambassadors from Woodcock Nature Center who will be visiting the new outdoor biergarten at Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield on Sunday, July 26, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Educators from Woodcock will be on hand with some of the most popular animals that call the nature center home, introducing them to visitors and answering questions.

A portion of all four-pack purchases of Nod Hill’s popular house IPA, Geobunny, will benefit the nature center. It is also available for pre-order beginning July 21.

Families are welcome. The event is weather dependent and on-site safety policies apply. For details, visit nodhillbrewery.com.

For information about the Woodcock Nature Center, visit woodcocknaturecenter.org.