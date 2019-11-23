Woodcock Nature Center Mason Bee Workshop

Wilton residents Brice Chaney and his kids, Piper, 5, and Declan, 2, build bee houses during the Woodcock Nature Center Mason Bee Workshop and Home Building event Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Center in Wilton, Conn. The event began with a lecture and then a walk outside to view native plant species. Woodcock Nature Center and pollinator pathway experts from Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA) spoke about how to support gentle, solitary mason bees in a backyard and the importance of native pollinators and the negative impact of invasive species in the environment. Participants built their own mason bee house using wood and invasive phragmites reeds to limit negative populations and promote native pollinators.

Woodcock Nature Center Mason Bee workshop on Nov. 23. Children and adults learned about mason bees, solitary pollinators native to Connecticut and then took a walk along the nature center grounds to view the native plant species that rely on the bees.

They then created “bee hotels” for the mason bees.