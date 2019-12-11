Woodcock Nature Center Family Day is Saturday

As part of its annual Wreath Festival, Woodcock Nature Center will have a family fun day on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All ages are welcome to use an array of natural materials with some fun kid-friendly pieces mixed in to decorate a balsam holiday wreath.

New this year are winter animal encounters, face painting and nature art. Families may take a photo in front of the nature center’s winter wonderland wall, and enjoy donuts and hot cocoa in the pavilion.

Family Day is an open house, admission is $55 per wreath paid at the door.