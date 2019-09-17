https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Woman-struck-killed-by-truck-in-Harvard-Square-14446872.php
Woman struck, killed by truck in Harvard Square
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a woman struck by a boom truck while crossing a street in the heart of Harvard Square has died.
Cambridge police say the woman in her 60s was struck just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The woman was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries where she was later pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was struck. The truck driver stayed at the scene.
No names were released and the no charges were filed. The case remains under investigation.
