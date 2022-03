NEW YORK (AP) — A woman's dismembered torso was found inside a shopping cart in Brooklyn early Thursday, police said.

A passerby discovered the human remains on a street corner in the East New York neighborhood at about 1:45 a.m., a police spokesperson said.

The man noticed a plastic garbage bag stuffed inside a shopping cart, police said. Looking inside the bag, he saw a torso that was missing the head, arms and legs.

The man called 911, and police responded to the scene.

The city medical examiner's office will determine the woman's cause of death, police said. Details including the woman's identity and how long she had been dead were not immediately known.