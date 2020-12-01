Woman’s club dishes up 155 Thanksgiving lunches to Wilton seniors

The Wilton Woman’s Club provided Thanksgiving meals to 155 older adults at a drive-thru event on Nov. 18. Standing by to hand them out at Comstock Community Center are, from left, Maria Wilcox of the woman's club; Stephanie Rowe of Wilton Social Services; and Liz Salguero of the woman's club. less The Wilton Woman’s Club provided Thanksgiving meals to 155 older adults at a drive-thru event on Nov. 18. Standing by to hand them out at Comstock Community Center are, from left, Maria Wilcox of the woman's ... more Photo: Wilton Woman's Club / Contributed Photo Photo: Wilton Woman's Club / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Woman’s club dishes up 155 Thanksgiving lunches to Wilton seniors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Wilton Woman’s Club hosted a Thanksgiving-themed drive-thru meal delivery for 155 older adults from across the community on Nov. 18, at the Comstock Community Center. In partnership with Wilton Social Services and with meals donated by Caraluzzi’s Georgetown Market, the menu consisted of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, and pumpkin pie.

The club also donated $250 to Social Services as a contribution toward Thanksgiving meals for families in Wilton delivered last week, in place of the baskets the club typically prepares.

The club offered thanks to Wilton Social Services, Caraluzzi’s and members Andrea Bates, Maria Wilcox, Dianne DeWitt, Liz Salguero and Alissa Helgesen who helped make the event a success. The club hopes to repeat this event again for the December holidays.

Anyone interested in joining the Wilton Woman’s Club may find details at wiltonwomansclub.org.