Woman quarantined in Nebraska tests negative for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An evacuee from the virus zone in China being held in quarantine in Nebraska who had developed a mild cough has tested negative for a new virus that has infected more than 67,000 people globally, hospital officials in Omaha said Saturday.

The woman is one of 57 US evacuees being quarantined at a Nebraska National Guard training base just southwest of Omaha. She was taken Friday to a special isolated unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus in Omaha to undergo testing after developing a mild cough. Officials with Nebraska Medicine said Saturday that tests came back negative for COVID-19.

The woman has returned to Camp Ashland to complete the remainder of the quarantine, a news release from Nebraska Medicine said. The release said all of the evacuees remain symptom-free and are scheduled to be released from quarantine on Feb. 20.