Woman pleads guilty to failing to pay $2.7M in payroll taxes

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to failing to pay the Internal Revenue Service $2.7 million in payroll taxes that she deducted from her employees’ paychecks, a federal prosecutor said.

Court documents show that from at least 2011 to 2019, Wendy Brockenbrough, 53, of Virginia Beach failed to pay over to the IRS payroll taxes from three companies she owned, said U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber in a news release. She also had to file an Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return form, but didn't do it for any of the businesses.