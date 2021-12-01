Skip to main content
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Virginia

EMPORIA, Va. (AP) — A Connecticut woman was one of two people killed when the car she was riding in was hit head-on by a car traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Virginia during a police chase, according to Virginia State Police.

Emporia police were pursuing a 2018 BMW that refused to stop for officers, a news release said Wednesday. As the BMW headed north on I-95, it made a u-turn and began heading south in the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a northbound 2011 Lincoln at the 16-mile marker in Greensville County shortly after 9 p.m., the news release said.

The driver of the BMW, Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, 30, of Richmond, and his female passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle, state police said. Bernard was flown to a Richmond hospital with life-threatening injuries. The unidentified female passenger died at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Lincoln was also hospitalized. The passenger, Melissa R. Dorsett, 36, of New London, Connecticut, died at the scene, state police said, adding that both were wearing seatbelts.

The crash investigation is continuing, Virginia State Police said.