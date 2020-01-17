Woman killed in crash is honored with dog rescue flight

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — An unseasonably warm January breeze enveloped Becky Burton as she stood on the tarmac at Morristown Municipal Airport on Sunday afternoon, waiting to help unload a shipment of 55 shelter dogs about to arrive on a Wings of Rescue flight.

As a vice president at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, Burton had been there many times before, unloading dogs lost or abandoned in natural disasters throughout North America, flown to New Jersey to be adopted by families in the area.

But this flight touched down with a special message: a poster image of her late daughter, Julia Rae Wells, placed on the side of the aircraft, and the inspirational phrase “Let her spirit fly high.”

"The whole family went down to the airport, and it was really a comfort to see her beautiful face, big as day, on the side of the plane," said Burton, who works closely with the Wings of Rescue organization as vice president of direct animal care and lifesaving partnerships for St. Hubert's.

Wells was killed along with two others in a car crash on Route 80 in Parsippany on Oct. 17, 2019. Miguel Botero, 28, of Dumont was charged last week in state Superior Court in Morristown with three counts of reckless vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said Botero was driving under the influence at the time of the crash, and driving on the wrong side of the divided interstate highway.

"Becky is well known and respected within the animal-welfare community around the country, and condolences and support for her, as well as tributes to Julia, flowed in," said Nora Parker, goodwill ambassador at St. Hubert's.

"Julia's been to the airport unloading dogs before. The welfare of animals is just a way of life in our family," Burton said. "She's been on transports before, and (Wings of Rescue CEO) Rick Browde said he would like to do something in her memory. When he suggested a dedicated flight, it seemed perfect.”

Julia Rae Wells, who lived with her father in Mine Hill, achieved success as a child actress, appearing with Eddie Murphy in the film "Tower Heist" and the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire." As an adult, she was a certified makeup artist pursuing a career in cosmetology.

But she never lost her love for rescue dogs.

"From the youngest age, Julia shared her mother’s compassion for animals in need and was a frequent visitor to St. Hubert’s throughout her life, tagging behind her mom when small and volunteering when she got older," Parker said. "She spent countless hours assisting in the care of many, many foster pets with kindness and nurturing at home until they were ready to return to the shelter for adoption."

Burton and Wells' father, David Wells, were the first to unload dogs from the plane, which arrived with dogs from shelters in Mississippi and Louisiana. Overflow animals from other shelters frequently are transported to St. Hubert's, which has a high success rate of quick adoptions by families in the Northeast.

The family delegation also included Julia Rae Wells' grandmother and great-grandmother. They were supported by volunteers from the shelter, who loaded the caged dogs onto vans for transport to Madison.

The flight was jointly sponsored by Wings of Rescue and the ASPCA.

"I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support form the animal-welfare community, here and far away," Burton said. "Our family is so grateful for this thoughtful tribute in honor of Julia’s love for the animals.”

