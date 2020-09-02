Woman in prison for mosque fire pleads to vehicular homicide

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Fort Dodge woman already serving a prison sentence for setting fire to an Iowa mosque three years ago has now pleaded guilty to causing a fatal 2018 crash.

Aisha Ismail, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide by reckless driving for the July 2018 head-on crash on a Webster County road that killed 20-year-old David Fliehe, of Humboldt, The Messenger reported.

Under a plea deal, Ismail’s sentence for the death would begin after she has completed another sentence of up to 10 years for second-degree arson, stemming from a June 2017 incident in which she started a fire at The Islamic Center, a Des Moines mosque. No one was injured in that fire, but authorities say two people were sleeping inside the building when she entered and set fire to a carpet.