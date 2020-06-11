Woman in New Canaan bitten by a coyote

NEW CANAAN - A woman was bitten by a coyote in Waveny Park in New Canaan at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Animal Control is advising that people avoid the trails and tall grassy areas of the park.

The woman’s condition is not known at this time.

Last week, there was a report of a coyote in the Kiwanis Park area of New Canaan.

“It is not uncommon for them to be in that area,” New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm said in an e-mail to the New Canaan Advertiser Friday afternoon, June 5, confirming that she heard about the coyote from dispatch at the town’s animal control unit.