https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Woman-in-New-Canaan-bitten-by-a-coyote-15332959.php
Woman in New Canaan bitten by a coyote
NEW CANAAN - A woman was bitten by a coyote in Waveny Park in New Canaan at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Animal Control is advising that people avoid the trails and tall grassy areas of the park.
The woman’s condition is not known at this time.
Last week, there was a report of a coyote in the Kiwanis Park area of New Canaan.
“It is not uncommon for them to be in that area,” New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm said in an e-mail to the New Canaan Advertiser Friday afternoon, June 5, confirming that she heard about the coyote from dispatch at the town’s animal control unit.
View Comments