Woman guilty of killing 2 for setting fire to house in 2018

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A jury convicted a woman of two counts of first-degree murder for the 2018 arson deaths of another woman and her 9-year-old son.

Denise Susanna O’Brien, 45, was convicted Tuesday in the deaths of 32-year-old Ashley Smith and her son, 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. The charges stemmed from an April 22, 2018, house fire that prosecutors say O’Brien started on the home’s back steps because she was angry that her boyfriend had spent the night with another woman in the house.