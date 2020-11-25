https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Woman-found-dead-on-San-Diego-County-trail-was-15754345.php
Woman found dead on San Diego County trail was stabbed
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — A 68-year-old woman found dead on a trail in San Diego County was stabbed, police said.
A walker found the body Monday on Hosp Grove Trail East, according to a statement from the Carlsbad Police Department.
The victim has been identified as a resident of Carlsbad but her name was withheld.
Police said they have a description of a man who may have been in the area at the time but do not know if the person is related to the incident.
