Woman faces obstruction, accessory counts in Iowa killing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Another arrest has been made in the April killing of an Iowa City man, police said.

Iowa City police arrested Whitney Claybon, 30, on Saturday, accusing her of shuttling a suspect in the case out of town and lying to detectives regarding his whereabouts.

Claybon is charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing prosecution in the April 20 shooting death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters in an Iowa City apartment.

Officials say Claybon told detectives on May 14 that she took a suspect in the killing, 32-year-old Patrick Bland, of Rockford, Illinois, to Chicago. But detectives later discovered that Claybon had used another person’s driver’s license to rent a car and take Bland to Minnesota. Claybon and Bland were seen on video at a truck stop in Minnesota, police said.

Bland and two others — 22-year-old Durojaiya Rosa and 44-year-old Reginald Little — have been charged with first-degree murder in Winters’ death.