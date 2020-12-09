Woman evicted from Dolan Springs home accused of burning it

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the house from which she’d was evicted last month, Mohave County Sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

They said 29-year-old Sabrina Lynn Nulsen is jailed on suspicion of arson of a structure, criminal trespassing and criminal damage.

Sheriff’s deputies called out Tuesday morning to a house fire in Dolan Springs.

Nobody was in the home at the time of the fire, but investigators said the incident was captured on camera.

Sheriff’s officials said Nulsen is he homeowner’s niece, is seen on the surveillance video entering the back door to the residence around 5:30 a.m.

Minutes later, authorities said Nulsen is seen on the video running from the home before it is engulfed in smoke and flames.

Sheriff’s officials said Nulsen was later arrested walking on a road about three miles away and wearing the same clothes as seen in the fire video.

Authorities said the estimated damage to the home and its contents is $90,000.

It was unclear Wednesday if Nulsen has a lawyer yet for her case.