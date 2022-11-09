Woman convicted in 911 hoax pleads guilty in new fraud case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Pennsylvania woman who made national headlines more than a decade ago by falsely claiming she had been kidnapped when she had actually gone to Walt Disney World has pleaded guilty to having stolen nearly $150,000 from an employer.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Bonnie Sweeten, 51, of Delanco, New Jersey clutched a tissue and spoke softly Tuesday in federal court as she pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. She was allowed to remain free pending her Feb. 21 sentencing.