FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A 37-year-old woman has been arrested in Fargo on a tentative charge of killing a 15-month-old girl in November, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a residence in Fargo on Nov. 20 for an unconscious and unresponsive child, according to police. First responders worked to save her, but she died at the hospital on Nov. 24.