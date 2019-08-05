Wilton police: Woman arrested for DUI soils jail cell

A Norwalk woman allegedly became verbally abusive towards police and urinated on the floor of her jail cell after being arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both, according to police.

Erica M. Torres, 41, of 11 Norden Place in Norwalk, was driving south on Danbury Road at 9:10 p.m., on Aug. 3, when she was stopped by police, who said another motorist saw her swerve and almost collide with a vehicle traveling in the northbound lane.

Torres was arrested after a field sobriety test and during the booking process, police said, she became abusive and soiled the cell floor. According to police, she had a blood alcohol content of 0.1459. The legal limit is 0.08.

In addition to being charged with driving under the influence, she was also charged with failure to carry registration and an insurance card. She posted a $260 bond and is scheduled to appear Aug. 13 at Norwalk Superior Court.