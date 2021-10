MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of threatening a Georgia judge and his family after he dismissed a lawsuit that sought to review absentee ballots from the 2020 election to see if any were fraudulent.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said Erin Northup, 42, is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail with the judicial assistant to Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Details of the call were not released.