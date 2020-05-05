Woman accused of helping hide to body enters plea

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A woman accused of helping to hide the body of another woman reported missing in Pennsylvania about 4 1/2 years ago has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit abuse of a corpse.

Samantha Musselman, 31, was sentenced Monday to one to two years in prison, but her immediate release was authorized since she has been incarcerated in Blair County prison since her December 2018 arrest, The (Altoona) Mirror reported.

Defense attorney Ronald Donaldson said his client “has accepted responsibility for her limited role in the matter and wants to move on with her life.”

Catherine Copley, 29, disappeared in December 2015 and was found dead six months later in an abandoned Altoona garage, authorities said.

Her husband, Michael Copley, has pleaded not guilty to charges including criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and aggravated assault. His attorney, Richard Corcoran, unsuccessfully sought to bar evidence last year, arguing that it had been obtained illegally, but a judge in January upheld the actions of law enforcement.