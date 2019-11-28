Woman, 62, dies in Thanksgiving Day fire in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a space heater appeared to cause a fire that killed a 62-year-old woman in her New Orleans home.

New Orleans fire officials said the woman had trouble getting around and her body was found in the living room Thanksgiving morning after the fire started in a bedroom.

Investigators told media outlets that a space heater plugged into a power strip appeared to overheat, starting the fire.

Authorities say the woman was the only person in her side of the shotgun home. The other side of the home was also damaged, but no one was hurt.

The woman’s name has not been released.