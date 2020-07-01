Wolf wants local officials to handle new virus restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that he does not envision another broad shutdown order to contain the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and, rather, hopes to let local governments make decisions based on conditions they are seeing in their area.

Wolf's Department of Health will continue to be a partner in supporting local officials, such as sharing information and best practices, he said.

Wolf's comments come as Americans are dealing with surging cases of COVID-19 and confusion over best practices in public, especially on masks. Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen an uptick in the percentage of new positive cases since mid-June.

Wolf acknowledged concerns over the disease spreading through July Fourth gatherings, but said he feels pretty good about Pennsylvania's situation.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County recorded another high for a single-day report of new coronavirus cases as Wolf's Department of Health Pennsylvania reported more than 600 new cases and dozens more coronavirus-related deaths.

Statewide, 636 new cases surpassed 87,000 total, while 38 new deaths pushed the state's total to 6,697, the department said.

Allegheny County officials over the weekend ordered a halt to drinking alcohol in bars and restaurants due to what they call an “alarming” spike in COVID-19 cases.

In Philadelphia, city officials on Tuesday halted plans to allow indoor dining, bars, gyms and fitness centers to reopen, with officials saying its new case increases of over 100 each day are too many.

___

