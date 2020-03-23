Wlton town engineer: Don’t flush ‘toilet paper alternatives’

Wilton’s Town Engineer Frank Smeriglio is asking residents to heed the Wipes Clog Pipes campaign in South Carolina and other towns by not flushing wipes and paper towels down the toilet. Wilton’s Town Engineer Frank Smeriglio is asking residents to heed the Wipes Clog Pipes campaign in South Carolina and other towns by not flushing wipes and paper towels down the toilet. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wlton town engineer: Don’t flush ‘toilet paper alternatives’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Wilton Town Engineer’s office is asking all residents to avoid flushing “toilet paper alternatives” such as wet wipes or paper towels down the toilet whether they are on town sewer or a private septic system.

These items should be disposed of in the trash, the town advised in a press release.

Paper towels, disinfectant wipes and “flushable” wet wipes do not dissolve when flushed and can result in clogged plumbing. Flushing these products could damage a home’s septic system —clogging the septic tank and causing wastewater to back up into the home, according to the release.

For those on town sewer, these products could also create a blockage of sewage infrastructures including sewer mains and sewer pump stations.

The town of South Windsor has seen an increase in clogged pumps with materials clogging four of its 11 pump stations during the on-going coronavirus crisis, according to NBC Connecticut news. South Windsor’s Public Works Department posted a reminder to its residents on Facebook not to flush wet wipes and paper towels down the toilet, according to the release.

Further, on a national level, a recent New York Times article noted that wastewater treatment officials in a number of communities including Charleston, S.C., Austin, Texas, and Spokane, Wash., have been asking residents not to flush wet wipes down the toilet using the hashtag #WipesClogPipes.

For more information, contact Wilton’s Town Engineer Frank Smeriglio at 203-563-0153 or frank.smeriglio@wiltonct.org.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com