With new maps, Spanberger, other candidates announce plans

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s newly approved legislative maps have triggered a handful of campaign announcements as candidates gauge the new boundaries recently finalized through the once-a-decade redistricting process.
Among those making their plans public Wednesday was U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who said she planned to seek reelection in Virginia's still-competitive 7th Congressional District, which has been substantially redrawn and shifted north, away from her home and largest base of support in suburban Richmond.